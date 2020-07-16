Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
July 16, 2020 News & Opinion » News

MCC plans to open for on-campus learning this fall 

Monroe Community College's downtown campus. - PHOTO BY JEREMY MOULE
  • PHOTO BY JEREMY MOULE
  • Monroe Community College's downtown campus.
Monroe Community College plans to resume on-campus operations for the fall semester, which runs from August 26 to December 16.

The college's plan for reopening has been approved by SUNY,  MCC officials said, and it covers the phased restart of operations at all campuses, capacity of classrooms and other spaces, flexible teaching options including on-campus and distance learning courses, and health and safety protocols.

“With support from community leaders and partners, Monroe Community College students, faculty and staff have demonstrated resiliency and creativity in response to the significant challenges caused by the pandemic,” said MCC Interim President Katherine Douglas. “Work groups comprising more than 80 college leaders, faculty and staff have developed operating principles to enable our safe return to campus for the fall of 2020. Student leaders will also be engaged to ensure MCC continues to meet the needs and expectations of students and their families.”

MCC will implement policies and procedures to reinforce the use of face coverings, social distancing, and hand washing and sanitizing.

Classrooms and learning spaces will be adjusted to reduce density.

In order to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, MCC’s fall 2020 athletics season is canceled.

Decisions regarding the return of basketball and swimming in the spring, as well as other traditional spring sports, have not been made yet.

More information is available at monroecc.edu/coronavirus/.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at rgorbman@wxxi.org.

