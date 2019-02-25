Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 25, 2019 News & Opinion » News

McFadden drops reelection campaign 

By
City Council member Adam McFadden, who on Friday was arraigned on four counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering, is ending his campaign for reelection to the South District seat.

McFadden has informed Monroe County Democratic Committee Chair Brittaney Wells of his decision, says MCDC spokesperson Briana Scott. McFadden was recently designated as the Democratic candidate for the South District seat by the committees it comprises. The executive committee will vote on a new candidate, Scott says.
City Councilmember Adam McFadden - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • City Councilmember Adam McFadden

McFadden has also been serving as the leader of the city's 27th Legislative District Democratic Committee, but it's not clear whether he'll remain in that position.

Federal authorities charged McFadden as part of an investigation into the Rochester Housing Authority and a related non-profit called Rochester Housing Charities. The complaint against McFadden alleges that between October 2014 and December 2015, he entered into a contract with Washington DC based Capital Connection Partners for consulting services. But services under the contract were never performed, the complaint alleges.

McFadden and former Housing Authority executive director George Moses allegedly entered into a contract that would secretly benefit McFadden, said FBI special agent Gary Loeffert during a press conference last Friday.

