April 03, 2019

METAL | Kryst 

PHOTO BY SARA HUGHES
  PHOTO BY SARA HUGHES

Not only is it a tasty name — ooh, sacrilecious — but it's something you'll find yourself muttering loudly in order to hear yourself over the ringing decay in your ears. Kryst Guitar player Mark Rapone is a walking, talking ready-made Shroud of Turin, but the catechism ends there. This new conglomeration of head-bangers is nasty and loud. I saw its debut show where some of the members on stage had never been on stage before... ever. It was a slow, dingy dirge that tasted of blood. Hoc est enim corpus meum.

Kryst celebrates the release of its demo cassette and plays with Gates of Paradox, Manacle, Attacker, and Fatal Curse on Saturday, April 6, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $10. 454-2966. bugjar.com; facebook.com/krystmetal.

