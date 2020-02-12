METAL | September Mourning 

The New York City band September Mourning is quite lively for looking so dead. It comes off as a sort of radio play, a doomed fairy tale which drags fans in with its macabre grind and death rattle. Leading the whole affair is Emily Lazar, whose singing can take the form of a sacrilegious chant or spine-tingling scream. It all adds to the metal heft in the music. It's theatrical and horrifying, with heavy rock cool.

September Mourning plays with Madam Mayhem and American Grim on Wednesday, February 12, 7 p.m. at Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. $15. Ages 16 and over. $3 surcharge at door for those under 21. montagemusichall.com; septembermourning.com.