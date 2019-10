Like a Hammer Film Productions movie with a doom metal soundtrack, The Highest Leviathan starts at a comfortable low-flying grind before diving into a hellish dirge of sub-strata violence and decay. Way drop-tuned guitar wrestles with drop tune vocals. It's like drowning in lava.

The Highest Leviathan plays with Et Mors and DOUR, Thursday, October 24, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 454-2966. bugjar.com; facebook.com/thehighestleviathan.