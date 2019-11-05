Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 05, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Mid-day voter turnout up 

Voter turnout was up in Rochester and across Monroe County on Tuesday afternoon compared to the last two odd-year elections of 2017 and 2015, according to estimated results released by the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Twenty-one percent of registered voters in the county had cast a ballot by 2:30 p.m., according to a sampling of election districts. By that time on Election Day in 2017 and 2015, the percentage of county voters who cast a ballot hovered at 17 and 14, respectively.

The contrast between 2015 is particularly notable because it was the last time races for the most high-profile offices - county executive and district attorney - were held.

Republicans Cheryl Dinolfo, the county executive, and Sandra Doorley, the district attorney, are vying to hold their offices against challenges from Democrats Adam Bello, the county clerk running for county executive, and Shani Curry Mitchell, a former prosecutor.

