June 22, 2021 Music » Choice Concerts

Mikaela Davis brings celestial psych-pop to Point of the Bluff Vineyards 

By
Mikaela Davis and her band (clockwise from left) — drummer Alex Cote, bassist Shane McCarthy, pedal steel player Kurt Johnson, and guitarist Cian McCarthy.
  • PHOTO BY KRIT UPRA
  • Mikaela Davis and her band (clockwise from left) — drummer Alex Cote, bassist Shane McCarthy, pedal steel player Kurt Johnson, and guitarist Cian McCarthy.
There’s no better way to take advantage of the Rochester-area summer than with a glass of FLX wine and some of the region’s finest musicians. On Saturday, June 26, at 2 p.m., Mikaela Davis and her band will bring her dreamy psychedelia to Point of the Bluff Vineyards in Hammondsport for an evening of dancing and imbibing.

Since the 2018 release of her album “Delivery,” Davis has made a name for herself internationally as an accomplished songwriter and harpist. Often praised for her unconventionality, Davis weaves pronounced bass lines and lush synth arrangements with the harp’s ethereal tone. Her latest single, “Don’t Stop Now,” came out on June 18 and is available on all streaming platforms.

Fans of Americana will be pleased to hear that The Honey Smugglers are opening the show with their exuberant stage presence and skillful improvisation.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at concertsatpob.com or at the door ($15 advance, $20 day of show).

Emmarae Stein is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.

