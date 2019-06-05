Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 05, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

MODERN JAZZ | Aaron Staebell & Beverly 

PHOTO BY ANDREW LINKS
Check out the video clip on Rochester jazz drummer Aaron Staebell's website, and you get an idea of what he's about and why you should be about him. The musical construction he uses to define infinity doesn't telegraph or tease, but satisfies completely when it arrives. It's an unexpected journey without a map or flashlight. Staebell builds up the desire in the listener to hear one thing — a style or theme or tempo — and satisfies the need for that with something else, like a carny running a Three-card Monte hustle. Staebell is an artist, whom the Toronto Star calls "a weirdo you don't want to miss." If you're smart, you won't. Abstract and fun.

Aaron Staebell and his band Beverly performs with Matt Bent & Kaleidoscope on Friday, June 7, 8 p.m. at UUU Art Collective, 153 State Street. $7-$10. aaronstaebell.com; uuuartcollective.com.

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

June 5-11, 2019
Cover Story:
Don't bug out
This year’s Summer Guide is packed with previews, including concerts and music festivals, out-of-town theatrical offerings, and a summer film lineup, plus one quirky story about a local man who made a niche water sport go viral. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

