MODERN JAZZ | Aaron Staebell & Beverly 

Check out the video clip on Rochester jazz drummer Aaron Staebell's website, and you get an idea of what he's about and why you should be about him. The musical construction he uses to define infinity doesn't telegraph or tease, but satisfies completely when it arrives. It's an unexpected journey without a map or flashlight. Staebell builds up the desire in the listener to hear one thing — a style or theme or tempo — and satisfies the need for that with something else, like a carny running a Three-card Monte hustle. Staebell is an artist, whom the Toronto Star calls "a weirdo you don't want to miss." If you're smart, you won't. Abstract and fun.

Aaron Staebell and his band Beverly performs with Matt Bent & Kaleidoscope on Friday, June 7, 8 p.m. at UUU Art Collective, 153 State Street. $7-$10. aaronstaebell.com; uuuartcollective.com.