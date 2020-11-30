Monroe County announces COVID-19 rapid testing sites 

Monroe County’s Department of Public Health and some of its municipalities are partnering to expand testing for COVID-19.
County Executive Adam Bello on Sunday announced the additional testing in response to parts of the county being designated COVID-19 orange micro-cluster zones, which is part of the state’s effort to curb the spread of the virus through additional restrictions and other guidelines.
The new testing sites will be available in Rochester, Irondequoit, Brighton and Gates. Each of the sites will offer self-administered COVID-19 rapid tests, provided to the municipalities by Monroe County and New York state. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
“We have seen a rapid increase in positive cases of COVID-19 throughout Monroe County. It’s going to take a community-wide effort to help us flatten the curve in order to keep our schools open and our residents safe and healthy,” said Bello. “This free community testing can help us find cases of COVID-19 and ensure asymptomatic individuals are not inadvertently spreading the virus. We have reduced the spread here before, and I know we can do it again if we all work together.”
Monroe County officials reported 511 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and on Saturday reported a record 515 cases. As of Sunday he seven-day rolling average of new cases is 379 new cases per day and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 5.73 percent.
The new COVID-19 testing locations and times are as follows:
ROCHESTER
East High School, 1801 E. Main Street, 14609
Saturdays 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. beginning December 5, 2020
IRONDEQUOIT www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid-19
Irondequoit Department of Public Works, 2629 E. Ridge Road, 14622
5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2. Preregistration is REQUIRED. To register visit www.irondequoit.org/covidtesting
or call (585) 336-6002 (taking phone registrations from 9AM to 3:00PM, Monday - Wednesday)
BRIGHTON
Temple B’rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14618
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. First date of testing is Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
GATES
Dates, times and location to be announced
Information on additional targeted asymptomatic test sites will be posted on the Monroe County COVID-19 website, www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid-19
as dates, times and locations are finalized. Future locations include additional sites in the city of Rochester and the town of Gates.
Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
