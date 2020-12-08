Monroe County COVID-19 daily numbers above 600 again 

PROVIDED BY MONROE COUNTY DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH

The number of daily COVID-19 cases reported by Monroe County are back above 600.On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported 627 new cases. And there were seven new deaths. The total number of deaths is 357 to date.The seven-day rolling average if 580 new cases per day, and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.45 percent.On Monday, the number of new cases reported was lower, at 322, but officials say that was related to a significant reduction in tests by laboratories reported over the weekend.There are 576 people hospitalized in the nine-county Finger Lakes region, with 102 of them in the ICU.Here is the age breakdown of the latest daily COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: