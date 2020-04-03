Monroe County COVID-19 death toll rises to 10 

The death toll from COVID-19 in Monroe County hit double digits on Thursday, as county health officials reported the tenth death from the disease.
Also reported were 31 new cases of the virus. They included four people in their 20s and three people in their 90s, according to figures from the health department. There are 390 confirmed cases and more than 700 people were isolated or quarantined in the county, according to those figures
.
Among the people now in isolation are some residents of Monroe Community Hospital, the county-run long-term care facility where a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
In an emailed statement, the hospital’s executive health director, Colleen Rose, said contact tracing was underway to identify people who came into close contact with the person who tested positive.
No other residents in the unit were showing symptoms, Rose said.
The person with a known infection moved into Monroe Community Hospital on March 27, tested positive on March 31, and left for treatment at Strong Memorial Hospital on April 1, said Rose.
Brett Dahlberg is a health reporter for WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at bdahlberg@wxxi.org.