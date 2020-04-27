Monroe County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100 

click to enlarge COURTESY OFFICE OF GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO

Governor Andrew Cuomo at his daily news briefing on Sunday, April 12.

Monroe County’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 100 over the weekend with the announcement Sunday by county health officials that seven more people had died of the disease.The total number of dead in the county stands at 106.Officials on Sunday also confirmed 20 news cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the case count to 1,277 since the outbreak began. Of those patients, 594 have recovered and 577 of them are actively fighting the disease.The number of daily active cases fell Sunday for the first time since April 13, when the case count dropped by 10 to 390 to 400. But it steadily escalated from there.Officials will be watching to determine whether Sunday’s drop was a one-time blip or the start of a positive trend here.The figures were revealed a few hours after Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke of re-opening New York.Workers in the construction and manufacturing industries will likely head back to work in the state’s first phase of reopening, which could come in less than three weeks, the governor said.The second phase of the state’s reopening, to come later, is expected to drag out over a period of several weeks, with the state approving businesses to reopen on a case-by-case basis.Cuomo said the first stage of reopening the economic could begin May 16 if the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in a positive direction. Those decisions will also be made on a regional basis, Cuomo said.Even if statewide hospitalizations continue to decrease, a region with less favorable numbers may have to wait for their economy to reopen, Cuomo said.“We’re assuming we’ll have seen a decline in the state for 14 days,” Cuomo said. “But, what regions of the state have seen a decline for 14 days — that’s where you will start the conversation to get to phase one within that region.”Guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control requires that states observe a 14-day decline in the prevalence of COVID-19 before they begin to reopen their economy.The number of new hospitalizations in New York has declined for the last nine days.Assuming that trend continues, New York will begin its first phase of reopening, on a regional business, by allowing construction to resume, and permitting manufacturers to continue operations.Those businesses will be required to take precautions to prevent infection.The second phase will be broken out into several different stages.Businesses deemed by the state to be more essential than others, but also at a lower risk of spreading COVID-19, will be allowed to open first. The state will require, during the second phase, that businesses submit plans for reopening that explain how they’ll prevent further infections.Regions will also be barred from allowing events or attractions that would draw a large number of visitors from another area, Cuomo said. That’s to prevent people from flocking to that area from another region, where the disease may be more prevalent.From a statewide perspective, the disease continued to trend downward Sunday.Aside from a decrease in hospitalizations from COVID-19, the net number of intubations also declined by 115 to 3,577. An additional 1,423 were discharged Saturday.The total number of identified cases in New York reached 288,045, as of Saturday, according to the state. An additional 367 people died from the disease Saturday, bringing the statewide recorded number of fatalities to 16,966.