October 06, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Monroe County COVID-19 deaths reach 300 

click to enlarge An illustration of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

An illustration of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has reported 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The statistics released on Tuesday include six women in their 30s, and six males and females ranging in age from under 10 years old to young people between 10 and 19 years old.

There was also one new death, bringing the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 300, since numbers started to be tracked in mid-March.

Most of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 occurred in April and May. There have been few deaths in recent weeks in Monroe County.

In the Finger Lakes region overall, 29 people are hospitalized, six of them in the ICU. The infection rate in the Finger Lakes, which includes Rochester, has remained relatively low compared to some other parts of the state, generally under 1%.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at rgorbman@wxxi.org.
