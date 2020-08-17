Monroe County COVID-19 numbers remain in line with statewide decline 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

An illustration of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

For the fourth straight day, the Monroe County Department of Public Health on Saturday reported no deaths related to COVID-19.Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday morning that, statewide as of Friday, hospitalizations have dropped to 523, the lowest total since March 17. The governor said that Friday’s total of 88,668 reported tests is also an all-time high. New York reported five COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, continuing a dramatic decline in a state that has seen more than 25,200 deaths to date.“Yesterday's numbers,” Cuomo said, “especially the new low in hospitalizations, continue to reflect the progress we’ve made during this pandemic, but we will keep monitoring the data and the alarming increases in cases around the country.”Monroe County lists its current hospitalizations at 40, and confirmed 26 new cases on Saturday. Men between the ages of 20 and 29 were the largest group, with six reported coronavirus cases.After peaking at slightly over 1,000 in May, the number of Monroe County’s active confirmed cases has remained stable since mid-June, with Saturday’s current case count standing at 413.Overall, Monroe County has confirmed 4,888 COVID-19 related cases, with the death toll holding at 289.