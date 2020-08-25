Monroe County Democratic legislators say they have ousted their leader 

Democrats in the Monroe County Legislature said Tuesday that they had voted to replace the head of their caucus, Minority Leader Vincent Felder, as festering tensions within the party reached an inflection point.
Monroe County Legislator Vincent Felder.
Felder, who represents the 22nd Legislative District in northeast Rochester, has held the post for eight months and his tenure has been dogged by infighting in his caucus over the appointment of a new Board of Elections commissioner.
Reached by phone, Felder claimed to have no knowledge of the development and refused to comment when pressed. “I don’t know anything about that,” Felder said.
Several legislators, however, said that he had been ousted and replaced by Legislator Yversha Roman during a contentious virtual caucus meeting that Felder had convened earlier in the day at which they described Felder refusing to push forward the installation of the party’s recommended choice for the party’s county elections commissioner.
Following the meeting, Legislator John Baynes, a Democrat from Perinton, sent an email to the president of the Legislature stating that nine of the caucus’s 14 members had voted to replace Felder after he hung up on the Zoom call.
“I made a motion in a meeting that Vince had called naming Yverhsa Roman as the new minority leader . . . and the screen went immediately blank, as the host of the meeting, Vince, shut the meeting down,” Baynes said in an interview.
“When the leader of a group refuses to represent the will of the group, he effectively resigns,” Baynes added.
The development was not entirely unexpected. CITY first reported earlier this month that a movement was afoot among Democratic legislators to replace Felder.
Roman, in an interview, said she considered herself the minority leader. “It’s an internal function of the caucus,” she said.
Legislators supporting the ouster claimed that their vote was valid, saying that the change was effective immediately based on the will of the majority of the caucus.
Monroe County Legislator Yversha Roman.
Whether it will be recognized as such by the Legislature was not immediately clear.
During a video conference meeting of legislators from both sides of the aisle Tuesday evening, President Joseph Carbone, a Republican from Irondequoit, abruptly adjourned the gathering, citing the dispute over leadership among the Democrats.
Carbone noted that Roman claimed to be the new leader and that Felder claimed the vote was not properly conducted.
“It’s no secret that there is a dispute over who is the rightful minority leader,” Carbone said. “I’m here to tell you that I’m not picking sides.”
He said the meeting would be adjourned until “the caucus reaches a consensus.”
Democratic legislators who voted for the change said they had hoped Felder would advance the appointment of Jackie Ortiz to the post of the county’s Democratic elections commissioner.
Ortiz, who serves on the City Council, was elected by Monroe County Democratic Committee members last month, and most Democratic legislators have been awaiting her confirmation by the full Legislature.
But Felder, along with a faction of four other Democratic legislators, aligned with the Republican majority to delay voting to confirm Ortiz, citing ongoing litigation over the process used to select her.
The judge in that case, state Supreme Court Justice John Ark, has since said that nothing was precluding the Legislature from installing Ortiz
and, in fact, encouraged the legislators to do so.
He said two weeks ago that the Legislature had until August 26 to act, and scheduled the parties involved in the litigation to update him on August 28.
