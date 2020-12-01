Monroe County Democratic Party office searched by prosecutors 

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at the headquarters of the Monroe County Democratic Committee, according to party officials.
Zach King, the chairperson of the party, called a meeting Monday of high-level party leaders to inform them that a search of the offices on University Avenue had taken place.
In a brief phone interview on Tuesday, King declined to elaborate on specifics of the search, like when it occurred and what investigators were looking for, citing the advice of legal counsel. But he said that the District Attorney’s Office notified the party of its interest in the premises on Nov. 20.
“We had an emergency listening session last night with district leaders where they were informed of some recent ongoings at the MCDC office,” King said. “MCDC was served with an inquiry from the DA’s office. We were compelled and required by law to comply with their requests.”
District Attorney Sandra Doorley declined to comment, other than to say that her office "received an inquiry from the Monroe County Democratic Committee that we are looking in to."
Party leaders in a position to know the details of the meeting, but who agreed to speak only on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, said that Assistant District Attorney Jacob Ark led the search and that it focused on documents and items belonging to the party’s former chairperson, Brittaney Wells.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
-
Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Jacob Ark.
Ark is leading the office’s criminal prosecution of Mayor Lovely Warren on alleged campaign finance violations, although it was not clear whether the search was related to the case.
Wells held dual roles in the party — chairperson and executive director. She stepped down as executive director in September
and left as chair when her two-year term expired in October.
She has since been named chief of staff to Mayor Lovely Warren
. Wells managed Warren’s 2017 re-election campaign prior to assuming her former leadership positions at the Monroe County Democratic Committee.
Through a city spokesperson, Wells declined to comment.
County political committees are not only critical to setting an agenda for the local party faithful, they can also play an outsized role in the fortunes of political candidates, particularly newcomers who struggle to raise money.
David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.
