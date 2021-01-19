Monroe County expects 1,500 more COVID-19 vaccines this week 

click image

Monroe County officials said Monday they are expecting another 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive this week — an amount they said was enough to fulfill previously scheduled appointments of essential workers.Word of the incoming vaccinations was announced in a joint statement by County Executive Adam Bello and county Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza, days after Mendoza had warned that the county's supply would be depleted by Martin Luther King Jr. Day.They said vaccinations would be administered at clinics at the Monroe County Fleet Center and the Rochester Riverside Convention Center through Wednesday."Any worker who has an existing appointment at the Fleet Center for later this week will be contacted by the county Public Health Department with updated information about their appointment," the statement read. "At this time, we are not in a position to offer additional appointments until more vaccine becomes available."They said that, per direction from the state, the county will continue to prioritize essential workers and will make additional appointments as supply permits.There are other sites around the area where COVID-19 vaccines are being dispensed, including the state-run site at the Dome Arena in Henrietta. Area hospital systems, including URMC and Rochester Regional have also been holding vaccination clinics by appointment.