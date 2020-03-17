Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 17, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Monroe County has first coronavirus death 

By
click to enlarge An illustration of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

An illustration of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

A patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Monroe County has died, the county public health commissioner, Dr. Michael Mendoza, announced Tuesday.

The death is the county's first related to the coronavirus.

Mendoza said in a prepared statement that the patient died at Rochester General Hospital. No other details about the patient were released.

"Out of respect for their privacy, I cannot release details about this patient other than to say there were complicating factors that contributed to the death," Mendoza said. "My sincerest condolences to this patient's family and friends."

County Executive Adam Bello said of the death in a prepared statement, "Our entire community grieves this loss."

"My heart is with the patient's family, and I ask the community join me in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers," Bello said.

Earlier in the day, the county reported 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The first was confirmed a week earlier, on March 11.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren called the patient's death "a tragic day for our city" and urged residents to precautions to safeguard themselves and others.

"I am deeply saddened and extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our community's first victim of COVID-19," Warren said.

"We cannot let this passing be in vain and I pray that this will provide inspiration to all of us so that we can take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves, our families, and our community," she said.

"I know that social distancing and separation being forced upon us is difficult because change is always challenging," she added. "However, it is truly the  only way to protect each other. Together, we must follow the advice of our medical professionals to get through this crisis."

David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
17 Wed
18 Thu
19 Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23
Trash Talk: Community Composting 101 (Adulting with Yelp) @ Abundance Cooperative Market

Trash Talk: Community Composting 101 (Adulting with Yelp) @ Abundance Cooperative Market

This introductory class will briefly touch on what composting is, why composting...
Candlelight Silent Meditation & Healing Sound Meditation @ Dharma Refuge

Candlelight Silent Meditation & Healing Sound Meditation @ Dharma Refuge

Meditation guidance is offered at the start of our silent sitting of...

Spring Migration Birding Tour @ Montezuma Audubon Center

Reservations required....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 11-17, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Remaking RIT
If RIT President David Munson has his way, the performing arts will be on par with science and engineering on campus. read more ...

By Jeff Spevak

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.