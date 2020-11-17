Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 17, 2020

Monroe County hits another grim record in daily COVID-19 cases 

By
click to enlarge Illustration of the novel coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO

Illustration of the novel coronavirus.

Monroe County hit another daily record for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Data released by the county Health Department showed 315 new cases, a figure that sent the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases to 262. The testing positivity rate was at 4.67 percent, meaning that just shy of one in 20 people who are tested for the virus are confirmed to have it.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County to date is 10,323.

There were no new deaths. In the Finger Lakes region, which includes Monroe and eight other counties, 184 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and 33 of them were in the ICU.

Monroe County has been designated by the state as a "yellow zone." The designation provides for increased testing and some additional restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

The demographic breakdown of the latest daily COVID-19 cases in Monroe County provided by the county Health Department showed that the virus is touching every age range, from children under 10 years old to men and women in their 90s:
click to enlarge covid_county-11-6.jpg
Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

