Monroe County issues notice about potential COVID-19 exposure at a Rochester tavern 

Brett Dahlberg is a health reporter for WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at bdahlberg@wxxi.org.

Monroe County health officials are putting the word out about potential COVID-19 exposure at a local bar and restaurant in Rochester.The commissioner of the county’s Department of Public Health, Dr. Michael Mendoza, issued a public notice on Tuesday, saying his department was recently notified of a positive COVID-19 exposure that is believed to be connected to Dragonfly Tavern, located at 725 Park Ave, between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8.Mendoza said that there were an unknown number of people at the tavern during that time, which has made contact tracing and identifying other potential COVID-19 cases more difficult than usual.The health department recommends that anyone who was at Dragonfly Tavern at any time on June 8 and is experiencing any of the common symptoms of COVID-19 — fever/chills, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea — be tested for COVID-19, self-quarantine for 14 days from the start of symptoms, and also contact their primary care doctor.Mendoza also asked anyone who was at Dragonfly Tavern at any time on June 8, but is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, to contact the Monroe County Department of Public Health at (585) 753-5555 to discuss their risk and coordinate testing if it is determined to be appropriate.Officials said that although the exposure date was eight days ago, someone who was at Dragonfly Tavern on June 8 could still develop symptoms over the next six days.The county health department also said that initial details from contact tracing interviews suggest that face coverings were not widely worn and there was little social distancing at the establishment.Mendoza said that while restaurants and bars can have indoor and outdoor operations under Phase 3 of the reopening process, face coverings and good physical distance are still required.Health department spokesperson Steve Barz said the county does not plan to take any enforcement action against the tavern. "We have talked with them about the guidelines in place ... and reiterated the need for face coverings and physical distancing," he said.Publishing information about the potential exposure at the tavern "was not meant to be viewed as punishment of Dragonfly for anything they did or did not do. It was intended to notify the public and anyone who was there on June 8 in hopes that they will follow the proper procedures for possible exposure," said Barz."Our new cases continue to remain relatively low, and we want to keep it that way," Barz continued. "This is the first public notice we have sent in some time, but I do not expect it will be the last (although I hope it will be)."