Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 20, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Monroe County Legislator John Lightfoot resigns 

By
Monroe County Legislator John Lightfoot, a Democrat, has submitted his resignation, effective Sunday, March 22

Lightfoot, who represents the 25th District, which covers a wide swath of Rochester that includes downtown and the west side, has served in the County Legislature since 2012.  
click to enlarge Monroe County Legislator John Lightfoot - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Monroe County Legislator John Lightfoot


His letter of resignation, dated Friday, didn’t specify a reason for his decision. But in a phone interview Lightfoot said he’s “just been working toward some other things.” He said he wants to take a break and “restrategize.”

As a member of the Legislature’s minority, Lightfoot had a largely unremarkable tenure.

One success of his, however, was advocating for the county to raise its requirements for minority- and women-owned business participation in county projects. The county acted, boosting the minority-owned requirement to 13 percent from 10 percent and nudging the women-owned business threshold to 3 percent from 2 percent.

Prior to his time in the Legislature, Lightfoot served as a member of Rochester City Council from 2006 through 2009. That year, he lost a bid for the seat on the heels of his third drunken driving conviction.

Under the County Charter, the president of the Legislature must appoint a replacement for a vacant seat, and the replacement must be a member of the same political party as the departing member.

Republicans hold a slight majority over Democrats in the Legislature, occupying 15 of the 29 seats.

Jeremy Moule is CITY's news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags: , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24 Wed
25 Thu
26
The Fog @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

The Fog @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

Family Outdoor Time: Wildlife Conservation @ Montezuma Audubon Center

Sips & Soups @ Keuka Lake Wine Trail

Advance tickets required....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 18-24, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.