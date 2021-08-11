Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 11, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Monroe County legislator resigns, citing health reasons 

By
A Republican who represented Webster in the Monroe County Legislature resigned Wednesday, citing health-related issues.
Monroe County Legislator Matthew Terp resigned on Aug. 11, 2021, citing health reasons. - PHOTO PROVIDED BY MONROE COUNTY LEGISLATURE
  • PHOTO PROVIDED BY MONROE COUNTY LEGISLATURE
  • Monroe County Legislator Matthew Terp resigned on Aug. 11, 2021, citing health reasons.

Legislator Matthew Terp had served in his post since being appointed in July 2015. He was subsequently  elected later that year and was re-elected in 2019 to a two-year term that expires Dec. 31.

His resignation was announced by Joseph Carbone, the president of the Legislature, who appointed Jennifer Wright, also a Republican, to replace Terp effective immediately. She is a former member of the town of Webster's Conservation Board.

Wright will have to run for election in November if she hopes to retain the seat into next year, although that may prove challenging.

Terp is on the ballot, and Republican County Elections Commissioner Lisa Nicolay said Wednesday that the window to remove his name and replace it with that of another candidate had passed.

Republicans hold a slim 15-to-14 seat majority in the chamber. All the seats are up for grabs in this year's election.

Terp sat on the Legislature’s Intergovernmental Relations Committee and the Ways and Means Committee and was integral to the passage last year of bipartisan legislation authorizing the creation of a county Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee.

David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.
click image best_of_story_banner.png

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
11 Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17
Cocktails with the Creators: Jill Barad @ Virtual Strong National Museum of Play

Cocktails with the Creators: Jill Barad @ Virtual Strong National Museum of Play

Former CEO, Mattel Inc....

The World Under Our Feet @ Virtual Central Library

Monroe County 4-H leads a hands-on workshop exploring the importance and beauty...
The Black Cinema Series: "Ailey" (2021) Screening & Panel @ Little Theatre

The Black Cinema Series: "Ailey" (2021) Screening & Panel @ Little Theatre

The Black Cinema Series is a collaboration between the Little Theatre and...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News