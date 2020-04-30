Monroe County approves 'hazard pay' for some county workers 

“I am extraordinarily grateful to legislators on both sides of the aisle for recognizing the sacrifices so many Monroe County employees are making,” Bello said. “Undaunted by the personal risks they face, these frontline employees remain committed to serving the public, day in and day out, during this very difficult time.”

The additional pay is projected to cost $542,000 per biweekly pay period and is to be funded in part by a $129 million grant from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.The hazard pay is retroactive to April 4, and, under the legislation, will continue through to December 31 or until the county executive declares and end to the state of emergency. The Legislature has the option to extend the hazard pay beyond the end of the year.Meanwhile, the city of Rochester is preparing to lay off or furlough an unspecified number of city workers. Mayor Lovely Warren is expected to announce details in the coming weeks.