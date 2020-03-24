Monroe County sees third coronavirus death 

A third person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died in Monroe County, public health commissioner Michael Mendoza announced Tuesday morning. The person, who was a patient at Strong Memorial Hospital, marked Monroe County’s second coronavirus death this week.



The county did not identify the patient, citing privacy reasons.



“Please keep the individual’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers today, as well as the healthcare professionals who are on the frontlines,” Mendoza said in a statement.



Public health officials have received confirmation of 14 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County since 4 p.m. Monday, bringing the total of people who’ve tested positive to 95. There are current 13 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, seven of whom are in intensive care. Another 472 county residents are currently under mandatory quarantine.



On Monday, a Unity patient with a coronavirus infection died at Unity in Greece. The first Monroe County death linked to COVID-19 happened last Tuesday.



Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at gfanelli@rochester-citynews.com.