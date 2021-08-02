Monroe County now has "substantial" COVID-19 transmission, says CDC 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Monroe County has moved from “moderate” to “substantial” community transmission of the COVID-19 virus, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.At the “substantial” level, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings, based on emerging evidence about the Delta variant of the virus.The CDC recommends all unvaccinated persons wear masks in public indoor settings. There is no word yet if Monroe County will change its recommendations on mask wearing.Monroe County has 50.02 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC data. That is just over the 50 cases per 100,000 threshold needed to put a county in the “substantial” category.The number of COVID-19 cases over a 7-day period ending July 31 was up by nearly 103 percent.The CDC says the positivity rate for Monroe County was at 3.14 percent.Last Tuesday, County Executive Adam Bello said the county was not yet considering reinstituting a mask mandate, but he also said that one factor the county would look at carefully is if officials start to see evidence of widespread community transmission.For the Finger Lakes region, the number of people who have had at least one vaccine dose is 58.8 percent and the percentage of individuals who have had the completed series is 55.6 percent.