May 06, 2020 News & Opinion » News

.
Monroe County offers free non-medical masks for residents 

By
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is launching an effort to hand out more than one million face coverings to the public.

The coverings, which the county bought using funding from the federal CARES Act, will be distributed in partnership with the city, towns, and villages. The county is also providing Rochester with 500,000 non-medical masks; the city will announce its distribution plans at a later date, according to a news release sent out Wednesday.

“This is a necessary step in our continued efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public health of our community,” Bello said in a statement.

click to enlarge A list of Monroe County face covering distribution locations.
  • A list of Monroe County face covering distribution locations.
The first face covering distribution events will take place this Saturday, with a second round the following Wednesday. A full list of distribution locations can be found on the county’s website.

Public Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza noted in the news release that county residents have “answered the call” and helped “flatten the curve.”

“Any lapse in social distancing, refusal to wear a face covering or other triggers could cause a spike, which we have worked so hard together to avoid,” Mendoza said . “That is why we continue to recommend that you continue to wear your face covering whenever you are out in public, regardless of the situation.”

The county has already distributed 1.1 million face coverings to nursing and long-term care facilities.

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at gfanelli@rochester-citynews.com.

