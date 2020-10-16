Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 16, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Monroe County officials say local COVID-19 infection rate remains low 

By
Monroe County has the lowest COVID-19 infection rate for communities with over 500,000 people in the United States according to a New York Times report cited by county leaders. They touted the report in the first of a series of regular coronavirus briefings that will be held on Thursdays.

click to enlarge An illustration of the coronavirus, COVID-19. - PHOTO PROVIDED BY CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
  • PHOTO PROVIDED BY CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
  • An illustration of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Michael Mendoza, noted that the number of confirmed cases has gone up, including the numbers released on Thursday, which showed 52 new cases of the virus. Mendoza said that’s because the county is doing more testing.

"We’re essentially doing greater surveillance in the community as a result of all this testing and I think that shows when you look at the overall testing numbers going up," Mendoza said. "But the actual percentage of those tests that are positive is holding steady for now, thankfully.”

The numbers released on Thursday also showed two new deaths, with the total number of deaths now at 304.

Mendoza said that he is concerned about large gatherings heading indoors as the weather turns colder.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello urged everyone to continue to follow the guidelines about keeping coronavirus under control in order to help keep the infection rate low.

Bello also reminded residents that there is free COVID-19 testing available for the community operated by the State Department of Health at the Monroe Community College parking lot in Brighton.

Alex Crichton is WXXI's All Things Considered host and producer.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags: , , , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
16 Sat
17 Sun
18 Mon
19 Tue
20 Wed
21 Thu
22
Nature Immersion with Lindsay Cray @ Hunt Country Vineyards

Nature Immersion with Lindsay Cray @ Hunt Country Vineyards

Details here....
Self-Guided Walking Tour: South End Saunter @ Mount Hope Cemetery

Self-Guided Walking Tour: South End Saunter @ Mount Hope Cemetery

A leisurely self-guided walk or cycle through the cemetery to learn a...
International Archaeology Day @ Rochester Museum & Science Center

International Archaeology Day @ Rochester Museum & Science Center

The RMSC Museum and the Archaeological Institute of America’s Rochester NY Society...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News