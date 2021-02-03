Monroe County records 1,000th COVID-19 death 

The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County hit 1,000 on Wednesday, though the tally of new infections is trending far lower than it was a month ago.



The Monroe County Public Health Department on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths occurring between Jan. 11 and Jan. 31, pushing the total since the outset of the pandemic to the grim milestone.



The Health Department also reported that the COVID-19 testing positivity rate averaged 3.2 percent over the past seven days. On Jan. 2, amidst a holiday season surge in cases, the seven-day average positivity rate was 10.1 percent.



The county reported 209 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 226 new cases daily.