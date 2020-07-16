Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
July 16, 2020 News & Opinion » News

.
Monroe County records first new COVID-19 death in a week 

The Monroe County public health department on Wedneday reported the county's first COVID-19 death since July 8, bringing the death toll to 278.

The number of people hospitalized and in intensive care units for COVID-19 treatment in the county both ticked up slightly in the county's latest numbers. On Wednesday, the county said 65 people were in hospitals, six of them on ventilators in intensive care units.

Young people in the county continued to drive new coronavirus infections in the health department's Wednesday figures. People under 30 accounted for more than 40 percent of the 32 newly diagnosed cases of the virus.

A growing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Western New York and the Finger Lakes is connected to travel.

"The prevalence of new, positive cases that might be the result of travel underscores the importance of complying with the 14-day mandatory quarantine in Monroe County," health department spokesperson Julie Philipp said in an email. "We urge everyone to take it very seriously."

Brett Dahlberg is a health reporter for WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at bdahlberg@wxxi.org.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

