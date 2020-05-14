Monroe County records largest daily increase in coronavirus cases as testing grows 

click to enlarge MONROE COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The average number of daily coronavirus tests run in Monroe County has increased substantially over the last week.

The Monroe County Public Health Department reported 83 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday — the largest single-day increase since the virus was first found in the county in March.The number of coronavirus tests that have been run for county residents has grown substantially over the last week.Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 — and any essential employee regardless of symptoms — should now be tested for the virus, the county public health commissioner, Dr. Michael Mendoza, said.Over the last seven days, an average of more than 900 people were tested for the virus in Monroe County.A week ago, the seven-day average was barely more than 600 people. State authorities are using seven-day moving averages to assess a region’s readiness to begin reopening.“We had a really high volume of tests today,” said county Health Department spokesperson Steve Barz.The daily release of coronavirus statistics was delayed several hours while health department workers sifted through the results, he said.The scores of people whose positive results came back Wednesday included two boys under 10 years old and three people in their 100s.Six more people died of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, according to the Health Department, bringing the total death toll to 162.