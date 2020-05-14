Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 14, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Monroe County records largest daily increase in coronavirus cases as testing grows 

By
The Monroe County Public Health Department reported 83 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday — the largest single-day increase since the virus was first found in the county in March.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been run for county residents has grown substantially over the last week.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 — and any essential employee regardless of symptoms — should now be tested for the virus, the county public health commissioner, Dr. Michael Mendoza, said.

Over the last seven days, an average of more than 900 people were tested for the virus in Monroe County.
click to enlarge The average number of daily coronavirus tests run in Monroe County has increased substantially over the last week. - MONROE COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT
  • MONROE COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT
  • The average number of daily coronavirus tests run in Monroe County has increased substantially over the last week.
A week ago, the seven-day average was barely more than 600 people. State authorities are using seven-day moving averages to assess a region’s readiness to begin reopening.

“We had a really high volume of tests today,” said county Health Department spokesperson Steve Barz.

The daily release of coronavirus statistics was delayed several hours while health department workers sifted through the results, he said.

The scores of people whose positive results came back Wednesday included two boys under 10 years old and three people in their 100s.

Six more people died of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, according to the Health Department, bringing the total death toll to 162.

Brett Dahlberg is a health reporter at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at bdahlberg@wxxi.org.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags: , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
14 Fri
15 Sat
16 Sun
17 Mon
18 Tue
19 Wed
20
Herb Gardening @ Central Library

Herb Gardening @ Central Library

Insurance 101: The Need to Know Series @ Henrietta Public Library

Insurance 101: The Need to Know Series @ Henrietta Public Library

Presenters Andrew Ziccarelli (AZ Insurance Agency) and David Mack (Centra Financial Group)...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.