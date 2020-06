Monroe County records one new COVID-19 death 

click image

The Monroe County public health department reported one new death from COVID-19 on Monday, the day after a weekend in which the county recorded no deaths from the disease.The county's death toll from COVID-19 is now 270.The health department said it received positive test results for the virus that causes COVID-19 from 29 people on Monday, ranging in age from 20 or younger to 90 or older.The number of people in hospitals and on ventilators with COVID-19 each dropped by one on Monday, according figures from the health department. There were 75 people hospitals and 9 on ventilators, the health department said.These are the lowest numbers the county has recorded in months.