Early voting ends; Tuesday is Election Day 

A total of 16,390 Monroe County residents cast a ballot during the nine days of early voting that ended Sunday, equating to 3.23 percent of active voters, according to the county Board of Elections.
There were 14 early voting sites around the county.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 2 and polls are open across the state from 6 a.m to 9 p.m.
A complete list of polling sites across Monroe County and a link to the online voter lookup
is available at the Board of Elections website.
New York statewide offices and legislative seats are not up for election this year, and it’s not a congressional election year.
But there are a number of contests in the City of Rochester, including a race for five at-large seats on City Council, as well as town board seats throughout the area. All 29 seats of the County Legislature are on the ballot and the outcomes of those races will determine which party holds the majority.
There are also five statewide ballot propositions.
Coverage from the reporters at WXXI News and CITY Magazine begins at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. CITY's coverage of the races includes: