Monroe County seeks election workers for June Primary 

The Monroe County Board of Elections is putting out a call for poll workers for the upcoming June 22 primary elections.With 269 polling sites, officials have said they are looking for 1,600 trained poll workers to work the 2021 primary election.On Election Day, workers will be compensated at an hourly rate of $14 per hour and work from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. After attending training, for which they'll be paid $25, poll workers will receive their polling site assignment.“Our workers are at the heart of the election process and are the friendly faces a voter sees when they successfully cast their ballot,” Commissioner Jackie Ortiz said.Commissioner Lisa Nicolay added that “Electing to serve your community as an election worker is an invaluable action you can make to ensure democracy right here in Monroe County.”If you are interested in serving as a poll worker, and are a registered voter in Monroe County, email NewInspector@monroecounty.gov.To express interest in serving as a Spanish or ASL interpreter, email Interpreter@monroecounty.gov. In the email, provide: your full name, address, party affiliation, and the area within Monroe County you would like to work.