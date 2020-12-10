Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 10, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Monroe County sees 607 new COVID cases, and seven new deaths 

On Wednesday, Monroe County reported 607 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths.

That number is slightly lower than the the 627 new cases reported Wednesday, but still ranks among the highest since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate clocked in at 8.31 percent.

Across the county, there are currently 4,674 active  cases, the highest of any point during the pandemic.

The new deaths bring the total number up to 364. 599 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 109 were in intensive care.

More than half of the new positive tests, 367, were in patients that were in their 40s or younger.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a state panel could approve the new vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna as early as Friday. The first round of vaccines are expected to arrive this weekend, he said. 170,000 doses are planned to be distributed to nursing home residents and frontline healthcare workers.

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com.
