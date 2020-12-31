Monroe County sees 625 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths 

click image

Monroe County reported 625 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 33 new deaths.The deaths occurred between Dec. 16 and Dec. 29, bringing the total deaths up to 592 since the start of the pandemic. Dec. 20 stands as the most deadly day of the pandemic so far, with 20 deaths reported in the county.The seven-day rolling average positivity rate stood at 8.6 percent as of Wednesday, slightly down from a peak of 8.9 percent on Dec. 17. The Finger Lakes region, which was leading the state in positivity rate earlier in December, is now third. As of Tuesday, the Capital Region reported a 9.1 percent positivity rate, and Mohawk Valley reported a 9.4 percent positivity rate.On Dec. 11, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an update to how regions will qualify as "red zones." If a region is within three weeks of hitting 90 percent bed capacity, after cancelling elective procedures, it would be placed in red zone status, meaning all restaurants become take-out only, all public gatherings are banned, and schools be come remote only.As of Wednesday, 959 people in the Finger Lakes were hospitalized, and 140 in intensive care. Across the region, 34 percent of hospital beds and 29 percent of ICU beds remained available.