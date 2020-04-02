Monroe County sees second straight day of record COVID-19 case increases 

Fifty-nine cases of coronavirus — nearly a sixth of all the cases in Monroe County — were confirmed on Wednesday.The new cases ranged from young adults — there were nine people in their 20s — to people in their 90s. Low testing capacity means many of the confirmations were delayed in coming. Some people have been waiting a week or more for their test results.So, the numbers are playing catch up. But they are still an indication of how the epidemic is accelerating.Doctors say the local peak is still weeks away. Hospital officials and local leaders say staying home remains the best way to stop the spread of the disease and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.More than two dozen COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units.