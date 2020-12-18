Monroe County sets new COVID record, at 736 new cases 

Monroe County reported 736 new COVID-19 cases Friday, setting a new high for the second day in a row. Officials reported no new deaths.The previous high number came on Thursday, when 729 new cases and 16 deaths were reported by the county. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the number of active cases passed the 5,000 mark, with 5,006 cases currently active in Monroe County as of Friday.The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 8.9 percent. The Finger Lakes region has consistently held the highest positivity rate in the state over the past week. Hospitalizations remained stable, with 736 hospitalized. 132 patients were in intensive care, a drop from Thursday’s 141.The seven-day rolling average for available beds in the region stood at 29 percent. 34 percent of intensive care beds were available. Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced “red zone” status would be determined when hospitals are within three weeks of reaching 90 percent capacity.Red zone status means non-essential businesses close, public gatherings are prohibited, and restaurants become takeout only.To date, 429 Monroe County residents have died of COVID-19.