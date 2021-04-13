Monroe County suspends use J&J vaccine at urging of feds 

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza tweeted Tuesday morning that the county would suspend use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine after federal health agencies urged an immediate pause to administering the shot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration called for a temporary stop to the so-called “one-and-done” vaccine after six recipients in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots. Their illnesses surfaced within about two weeks of receiving the vaccination.
Some 6.8 million people in the United States have received the Johnson & Johnson shot so far, according to the CDC and FDA. It is not immediately clear how many people in Monroe County have taken the vaccine.
“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said in a joint statement issued early Tuesday
“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the statement went on. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”
The officials urged people who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination to contact their health care provider.
