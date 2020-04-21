Monroe County's latest coronavirus data shows 10 new deaths 

The latest coronavirus data from Monroe County showed the biggest single-day jump yet in the number of deaths since the outbreak began.



The figures, released late Monday, showed 10 new deaths since Sunday, bringing the total to 81. There were also 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,035.



Ninety-four patients are hospitalized, and 28 of them are in the ICU on a ventilator. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment has remained just below 100 for the last week, and the number of people in an ICU has dropped from a high point of 39 on April 8.



There have been 615 individuals who recovered after having been in isolation. That number includes those confirmed positive for COVID-19 and people presumed to be positive for the disease.



The breakdown of the latest confirmed new cases in terms of age is: 2 women in their 20s; 1 man in his 20s ; 1 woman in her 30s; 1 man in his 40s; 2 women in their 60s ; 1 man in his 60s; 4 women in their 70s ; 1 man in his 70s; 2 women in their 80s; 2 women in their 90s , and 2 men in their 90s.