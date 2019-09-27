Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 27, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Moody's will review City of Rochester's credit rating 

By
click to enlarge Mayor Lovely Warren - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Mayor Lovely Warren
The flap over the budget gap facing the Rochester City School District is potentially going to have an impact on the City of Rochester’s credit rating.

Right now, the city has the highest possible rating from Moody’s, Aa3. But in a note that Moody’s released on Thursday, the credit rating company says that it has placed the City of Rochester’s ratings “on review for possible downgrade.”

Moody’s says that review is prompted by the recent reports that the city school district overspent its 2018-19 budget by $30 million to $50 million. On Thursday, Superintendent Terry Dade said that shortfall is around $30 million, and he expects to have more information at an October 8 board meeting.

Moody’s says that if accurate, the recent development raises questions about the possibility of a large gap in the district’s 2019-2020 budget. Moody’s also notes that the city has asked the State of New York to separate the district from the city, raising questions about the ongoing governance between the city and the district. Right now, the city provides a little over $119 million dollars toward the school district budget.

If Moody's does decide to lower the city's credit rating, that could make it more expensive for the city to borrow money.

The city's communications director, Justin Roj, released this statement following the Moody's announcement:

“Unfortunately, the concerns stated by Mayor Warren earlier this week regarding the failures of RCSD have already been realized. While the City has been consistently praised by the rating agencies for its strong fiscal leadership, the well-being of our taxpayers is now threatened by the District’s mismanagement. More importantly, the education of our kids remains at risk. RCSD must comply with the Comptroller’s audit and provide a full accounting of its how it failed to manage its finances. This is the first step towards rebuilding its ability to provide our children the education they deserve.”

Randy Gorbman is news director for WXXI.

Tags: , ,

More News »

Speaking of Rochester City School District Budget, City Of Rochester Credit Rating

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
1 Wed
2 Thu
3

Immigration 101 @ Pittsford Library

Presented by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Community Relations Officer Janice...
Cruise the Erie Canal: Black Storytelling League of Rochester @ Schoen Place

Cruise the Erie Canal: Black Storytelling League of Rochester @ Schoen Place

Inside Downtown Tour: East & Alexander @ East End

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 25- 1, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Why the UN Climate Action Summit matters
The media and climate activists must “name and shame” laggards, says the UN special envoy read more ...

By Mark Hertsgaard

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.