Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 30, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

More grim, record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers for Monroe County 

By and
click to enlarge Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza
Monroe County officials announced more grim, record-breaking numbers of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, and reported a spike in deaths. 

The county reported confirming 541 news cases and 11 deaths. The numbers were startling when compared to the daily figures that prompted mass shutdowns earlier in the year, and came on the heels of two consecutive days of more than 500 new daily cases.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said the newly reported deaths happened over a period of weeks, but just came to light now.

“A number of those deaths occurred many weeks ago; these are data that we are now just becoming aware of, partly due to the holidays and reporting delays and so forth," Mendoza said. "But make no mistake, this disease is real, 11 people in our families in our communities in our neighborhoods, have lost their loved ones."

Mendoza said that more deaths are possible as the hospitalization rate climbs.

County Executive Adam Bello and Mendoza on Monday implored county residents to take basic health safety steps, like wearing a mask and keeping physical distance from others, to try and get the infection rate under control.

Monroe County on Monday also reported that the 7-day rolling average of new cases is 404 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 6.48 percent.

Bello said that the county will continue to provide rapid testing in some towns, as he had announced over the weekend, including in Brighton, Gates, Irondequoit and Rochester.

The first rapid tests, over two days in Irondequoit this week are already booked up, but officials said they are trying to schedule more rapid test events over the next several weeks.

The COVID-19 infection rates released by the state on Monday show that the 7-day rolling average for the positivity rate in the orange zone in Monroe County is at 7.07 percent and 6.44 percent in the yellow zone. Both numbers are up from the day before.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest positive Monroe County COVID-19 cases:
monroe_covid-11-30.jpg

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. David Andreatta is CITY's editor.

Tags: , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
30 Tue
1 Wed
2 Thu
3 Fri
4 Sat
5 Sun
6
Intent vs. Impact: How to Respond to Unintended Microaggressions @ Livestream

Intent vs. Impact: How to Respond to Unintended Microaggressions @ Livestream

This workshop provides a foundational understanding of implicit bias, microaggressions, and intent...
Introduction to Birding @ Livestream

Introduction to Birding @ Livestream

Montezuma Audubon Center. Registration required....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News