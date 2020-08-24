More low numbers on COVID-19 infections statewide 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

An illustration of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers should be proud of their hard work and discipline, which led to another day of record low numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Patients and intubations statewide.



Cuomo reported on Sunday that the number of hospitalizations fell to 472 as of Saturday, a new low since March 16.



There were 110 patients in intensive care, the lowest since March 15.



And intubations, or patients on a ventilator, fell to 50 statewide, a new low since mid-March.



Cuomo says the state conducted over 74,000 tests Saturday and .77% came back positive.



The infection rate was even better in the Finger Lakes region, at .5%.



And overall, it was the 16th day in a row with a state infection rate of below 1%.



But Cuomo also reminded New Yorkers that the virus is still surging in parts of the country, and until there’s a vaccine, people can’t become complacent about the risks they face.



He says that means people need to be smart, follow the guidance, wear masks and socially distance themselves.



On Sunday, the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.





Alex Crichton is WXXI's All Things Considered host and producer.