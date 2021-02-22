Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 22, 2021 News & Opinion » News

More RCSD students to return to school in hybrid model this week 

By
Nearly 2,900 Rochester City School District students will return to hybrid or in-person learning this week as part of Phase 3 of the district's reopening plan.

This includes students in grades 7 to 12 enrolled at all secondary schools and students in grades 7 and 8 enrolled at all Pre-K to grade 8 buildings in the district.

In January, students in specialized programs returned to the hybrid and in-person learning, and earlier this month, more than 4,100 students in grades Pre-K to 6 returned to hybrid and in-person learning.

The Rochester Teachers Association has pushed back against this plan. RTA president Adam Urbanski has questioned the district’s readiness to have the resources needed to teach all students at the same time, whether they are at home or in class, and he wants to see the district go back to full remote learning.

District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small has said that Rochester cannot be the only district in Monroe County to be fully remote at all grade levels.

Myers-Small released a letter over the weekend saying that more sophisticated MERV-13 air filters are being installed in district schools to help eliminate contaminants.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags:

Tweets @RocCityNews

