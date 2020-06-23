Morelle leads Wilt in Congressional rematch 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

House representative Joe Morelle and Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt have done battle at the polls before. Two years ago, they were both part of a field of four Democrats facing off for the 25th Congressional District seat that had been held for more than three decades by Louise Slaughter, who’d died earlier in the year.Tuesday’s primary was a rematch, and though Morelle led with almost 65 percent of the 26,730 votes cast at polls, at least 27,000 absentee ballots haven't been counted. The Monroe County Board of Elections can't count them until June 30 under state law.The winner will face Republican George Mitris, Libertarian Kevin Wilson, and Working Families Party candidate Afua Atta-Mensah in the November general election.Morelle, a powerful fixture of Monroe County politics, was the incumbent in the race and the Demoratic party’s designated candidate. He campaigned on his efforts to protect the Affordable Care Act and drive down health care costs, to advance LGBTQ-rights and anti-discrimination legislation, to tighten gun laws, and to make college costs less burdensome.Wilt took on the role of progressive challenger, emphasizing equity across her platform, as well as specific policies, such as pay equity laws for women and people of color. She championed free education for all from kindergarten through college, a Medicare for All single-payer health care system, universal basic income, marijuana legalization, and a significant boost in federal education funding that would be distributed to communities in need. Wilt also wants stronger federal LGBTQ-rights laws and tougher gun laws.