Morning ‘Virtual Animal Encounters’ series spotlights animal life 

Through a series of three family-friendly virtual presentations entitled Virtual Animal Encounters
, the Strong Museum of Play biologist and supervisor of live collections, Anna Simpson, will take viewers of all ages through a life cycle of human-animal interaction. The first installment, taking place on Wednesday, Jan. 13, “Playing with Pets,” prepares participants with the tools needed when considering pet ownership — from how to care for them to how to play with them — with live animal demonstrations.
And “Butterflies,” taking place on Wednesday, Jan. 20, tours the museum’s Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden for up-close glimpses of its tropical inhabitants, lessons on their care, and a themed craft to try at home. The final installment, “Preserving the Past” on Wednesday, Jan. 27, explores the techniques used by museums to preserve dead plants and animals — from butterflies and arthropods to birds and mammals. Each presentation will take place at 11 a.m., and will be followed by a Q & A session.
Katherine Stathis is CITY's calendar editor and circulation manager. She can be reached at calendar@rochester-citynews.com.
