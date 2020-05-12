Morton's closes; Hyatt and Strathallan reopening 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEREMY MOULE

Morton's Steakhouse in downtown Rochester has closed.

The downtown Hyatt Regency's owners plan to reopen the hotel on June 1. The hotel, like many others, has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Morton's Steakhouse inside of the hotel is now, however, permanently closed.Morton's opened in 2017 and has been targeted frequently by critics of the city's use of economic development subsidies. The city helped secure a $1 million federal low-interest loan to help the hotel's owner renovate space for the restaurant and a new Starbucks.“Due to COVID-19 and the city’s elimination of dine-in services, we have decided to enforce our lease provisions and terminate our lease. We are grateful for the support of the Rochester community throughout the years,” Tim Whitlock, chief operating officer for Morton’s The Steakhouse, said in a statement.Morton’s also closed its Buffalo restaurant earlier this year.The Hyatt is owned by MC Mangagement and the company is working on new restaurant plans for the Hyatt, including a new Italian casual dining restaurant called Corso, said team leader Jason Fulton.MC Management also owns the Strathallan which like a lot of hotels has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was allowed to reopen this week since it serves essential businesses, including the housing of airline crews.Fulton said that besides airline employees there may be other guests staying at the hotel who work for essential businesses. He said that when the Hyatt opens it will also accomodate people from essential businesses.Fulton said that the hotel operators are looking forward to the day that they can fully reopen. Char Steak & Lounge restaurant at the Strathallan, which reopened for takeout recently, did a lot of business over the Mother’s Day weekend, he added.“We want to do it safely and we want to do it responsibly and both hotels are concerned about our team members as well as the public. So we’ll follow state guidelines on what is acceptable and beyond that, we’re in the business of hospitality and we’re here to go ahead and provide service,” Fulton said.