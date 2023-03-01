Muler parties like it's 2003 on melodic, moody new album 'Get Well' 

click to enlarge
Muler is a Rochester indie band that parties like it’s 2003 all over again. If you like moody rock that wades in the emo pool without drowning in its excesses, there’s a lot to like about the band’s new album “Get Well,” released on Raincoated Records Feb. 24
The guitar tone on the record is permanently set somewhere between jangly and jagged, and vocalist David Baumgartner’s range sounds most comfortable when he’s channeling Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World. But that’s not to say Baumgartner stays strung out in his higher register.
And while there are plenty of catchy vocal hooks to grab ahold of, much of the album’s beauty is in the thick guitar textures of Baumgartner, Jona Toll, and Nick Walter, and the oddly introspective feel of the chord progressions, which make it easy to get lost in songs like “Helen.” Elsewhere the pithiness of melodic licks in the vocals and guitars alike make “On paper” and “Body in the basement” addictive. The latter contains the best opening lyric I’ve heard in some time: “There’s a body buried in the basement/ It’s cooler than me.”
The album falters slightly when it strays into radio-ready pop-rock à la Goo Goo Dolls on “Say Hello,” but it’s forgivable. Muler is a band born of the '90s, a fact particularly evident in Sean Leahy’s pop-punk drumming, the hyperactive buzz of Will Veeder’s bass, and the matching guitar on overdrive during “Viper.”
“Get Well” is an album that is likely to resonate with late Gen-Xers, early Milennials, and anyone else who feels young and angsty, but is old enough to have some perspective on it. The music’s greatest strength is its catchiness, which pulls you in right away and doesn’t let go until 11 songs later.
Muler plays the record release show
for “Get Well” on Friday, March 3 at The Angry Goat Pub, 938 S. Clinton Ave. 8:30 p.m. $10. The Fox Sisters play in support.
Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s arts editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
