November 13, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

MUSEUM | In Another Galaxy Weekend 

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY THE STRONG MUSEUM OF PLAY
  • IMAGE COURTESY THE STRONG MUSEUM OF PLAY

Just because Halloween has passed doesn't mean costumes have to be retired for the year. And it's never too early to make nerds of your offspring. This weekend The Strong will host its sci-fi focused In Another Galaxy weekend, giving families the chance to dress up as their favorite characters as they take part in a variety of special activities. Costumed actors from the 501st Legion (Vader's Fist) and Rebel Legion will be on site. Visitors can get inspiration from robots built by the R2-D2 Builders Club before crafting their own robot (or spacecraft, or lightsaber). Other hands-on activities include a Nerf Blaster Range, vintage sci-fi arcade games in the eGameRevolution and Pinball Playfields exhibits, and more.

In Another Galaxy Weekend takes place Saturday, November 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, November 17, 1 to 4 p.m. The Strong National Museum of Play, 1 Manhattan Square. Admission is $16; free to kids under age 2 and members. 263-2700; museumofplay.org.

