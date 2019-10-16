MUSEUM | SciFiTech 

The newest interactive exhibit at Rochester Museum & Science Center focuses on the impact that pop culture has had on real technological advances and everyday tools, while it celebrates humanity's innovation and imagination. The 8,000-square-foot "SciFiTech" exhibit is divided into four zones that explore "How We Play" through an "Oculus Rift" virtual reality experience, 3D-projected games, musical instruments, and holograms; "How We Connect" through a look at the history and future of communications technology, from rotary phones and VCRs to self-aware computers; "How We Move" featuring replicas of iconic pop-culture modes of transportation including a jetpack, hoverboard, a Delorean time machine, as well as the world's first 3D-printed car, Mars rovers, and sketches of the Hyperloop and flying cars; and "How We Live & Work," which explores robots and cities of the future. A gallery of visionaries digs deep into the true predictions of Nikola Tesla, Leonardo da Vinci, Elon Musk, and Steve Jobs. And RMSC partnered with Optic Sky to create an augmented reality experience accessibly on any smartphone at rmsc.org/arrival.

"SciFiTech continues through May 5, 2020, at Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Admission is $18, $17 for seniors and college students, $16 for ages 3 to 18, free to kids under age 3 and RMSC members. 271-4320; rmsc.org.