Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 16, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

MUSEUM | SciFiTech 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

The newest interactive exhibit at Rochester Museum & Science Center focuses on the impact that pop culture has had on real technological advances and everyday tools, while it celebrates humanity's innovation and imagination. The 8,000-square-foot "SciFiTech" exhibit is divided into four zones that explore "How We Play" through an "Oculus Rift" virtual reality experience, 3D-projected games, musical instruments, and holograms; "How We Connect" through a look at the history and future of communications technology, from rotary phones and VCRs to self-aware computers; "How We Move" featuring replicas of iconic pop-culture modes of transportation including a jetpack, hoverboard, a Delorean time machine, as well as the world's first 3D-printed car, Mars rovers, and sketches of the Hyperloop and flying cars; and "How We Live & Work," which explores robots and cities of the future. A gallery of visionaries digs deep into the true predictions of Nikola Tesla, Leonardo da Vinci, Elon Musk, and Steve Jobs. And RMSC partnered with Optic Sky to create an augmented reality experience accessibly on any smartphone at rmsc.org/arrival.

"SciFiTech continues through May 5, 2020, at Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Admission is $18, $17 for seniors and college students, $16 for ages 3 to 18, free to kids under age 3 and RMSC members. 271-4320; rmsc.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
16 Thu
17 Fri
18 Sat
19 Sun
20 Mon
21 Tue
22

"Love Me or Leave Me" (1955) @ Dryden Theatre

The Langenheim Brothers at Niagara Falls: Photographic Fusions & the Mass Marketing of Photography @ Carlson Center for Imaging Science, Room 1155

The Langenheim Brothers at Niagara Falls: Photographic Fusions & the Mass Marketing of Photography @ Carlson Center for Imaging Science, Room 1155

Noma/Jim Bliss @ Cad Red Gallery

Noma/Jim Bliss @ Cad Red Gallery

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

October 16-22, 2019
Cover Story:
A former paperboy's story of sexual abuse
Rick Bates claims in a lawsuit against Gannett Co. that he was sexually abused as a paperboy in 1983 read more ...

By David Andreatta

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.