Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 19, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

MUSEUM | The Dutch Connection 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

George Eastman's legacy includes changing the way the world experienced color, as technologies like Kodakchome and Eastmancolor defined generations of still and motion pictures. His drive to innovate may have been inspired by an 1895 bicycle trip through The Netherlands, where a young Eastman began a lifelong fascination with brilliantly colored tulips. Throughout his tenure at his eponymous East Avenue mansion, the inventor imported thousands of tulip bulbs each year to display in his conservatory and greenhouses. The George Eastman Museum reinstated the tradition in 1995, and the institution has been recreating the chromatic display based on Eastman's original specifications each spring for a quarter century. The massive horticultural effort for this year's exhibition started last July. Months of work by museum staff, volunteers, and partnerships with the Monroe County Parks Department and Fairport's Lucas Greenhouses have prepared the 14,000 tulips for display this month.

On display through Sunday, March 1. George Eastman Museum, 900 East Avenue. Included with admission, $10 (adults), $8 (seniors), $3 (students and youth). 327-4800; eastman.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
19 Thu
20 Fri
21 Sat
22 Sun
23 Mon
24 Tue
25
Reception: Crafting Democracy @ RIT Bevier Gallery

Reception: Crafting Democracy @ RIT Bevier Gallery

Womba Africa Drumming & Dance @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Womba Africa Drumming & Dance @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards @ Geneva History Museum

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

February 19-25, 2020

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.